One of the memorable moments of the concert was a joint performance with singer Jasmin. The two artists performed a duet titled "Istayman" on stage, sharing a special mood with the audience.

The circulated footage shows that the concert was held in high spirits and in a festive atmosphere. The audience supported the singer and sang along to his popular hits.

Singer Gaybulla Tursunov presented a major concert program at the Humo Arena in Tashkent on November 20. Numerous videos from the evening have spread across social media, capturing the attention of fans.

Additionally, while Gaybulla Tursunov was singing the song "Quralay," blogger Dilshod Nazarov, who creates content under the name Dili.me, also took the stage. Videos showing his various movements in sync with the song's melody also went viral on social media.

Throughout the concert, the singer performed hit songs that fans know and love. The stage performances, the enthusiastic mood of the audience, and the surprise guests gave the evening a truly unique spirit.

At the end of the concert, Gaybulla Tursunov said that performing in front of such a large audience at the Humo Arena gave him great excitement. Although the singer has performed on various stages before, he emphasized that the impressions from this particular performance were unique.

Fans who attended the concert are also leaving their impressions in the comments on social media. Many expressed that they were satisfied with the evening, enjoyed themselves, and sang along to the songs.