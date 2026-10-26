Russian rapper Misha Mavashi passes away: cause of death under investigation

Russian rapper Misha Mavashi, real name Mikhail Nits, passed away at the age of 41 on the night of October 25. This was announced on his Telegram channel.

The musician's close ones initially stated that his death was the result of an accident. It was reported that the details of the incident are being investigated.

According to initial reports spread in the media, the rapper sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Information also emerged that he suffered from cerebral edema and massive blood loss. However, the musician's representatives called some of the circulating reports regarding the cause of death unverified information and urged against drawing hasty conclusions. Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident.

It was also reported that Misha Mavashi got married just ten days before his death. This news caused great sorrow among his fans.