Famous rapper Navai detained with drugs and jailed for two months

Russian rapper Navai was detained upon entering Kazakhstan. By court decision, he has been arrested for a period of two months. Due to the incident, the artist's concert in Astana was also postponed.

According to local media reports, Navai was detained on October 13 at the Kordai border checkpoint while crossing from Kyrgyzstan into Kazakhstan. During the vehicle inspection, drugs were discovered and confiscated. Publications write that 10 grams of marijuana were found in the car.

A criminal case has been initiated over this incident on suspicion of drug smuggling. Pre-investigation verification activities are currently underway regarding the case.

Because of the incident, the rapper's concert scheduled to take place in Astana on October 14 was also postponed indefinitely. The organizers explained this by technical reasons. Fans who purchased tickets are advised to contact the respective sales platforms to get their money back.