A joyful day for the "Havas" group family: Robiyaxon got married! (video)

A joyful event has taken place in the "Havas" group family. The group's melodious singer and the youngest child of the family, Robiyaxon, has gotten married. Videos of the young singer's wedding ceremony have spread across social media, capturing the attention of fans.

The released footage shows Robiyaxon performing the nikah (marriage contract) ceremony with her future husband, and the couple singing a song for their parents during the wedding celebration. In particular, the song they dedicated to their parents added a special charm to the ceremony.

Fans warmly received the news of the singer's marriage. In the comments, social media users are sending their sincere congratulations, wishing the new family happiness, harmony, and a long life together.

We wish the newly formed family happiness and prosperity, and wish Robiyaxon success in both her family life and creative career!