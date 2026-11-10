A joyful day for the "Havas" group family: Robiyaxon got married! (video)

1 min read2
A joyful day for the "Havas" group family: Robiyaxon got married! (video)

A joyful event has taken place in the "Havas" group family. The group's melodious singer and the youngest child of the family, Robiyaxon, has gotten married. Videos of the young singer's wedding ceremony have spread across social media, capturing the attention of fans.

The released footage shows Robiyaxon performing the nikah (marriage contract) ceremony with her future husband, and the couple singing a song for their parents during the wedding celebration. In particular, the song they dedicated to their parents added a special charm to the ceremony.

Fans warmly received the news of the singer's marriage. In the comments, social media users are sending their sincere congratulations, wishing the new family happiness, harmony, and a long life together.

We wish the newly formed family happiness and prosperity, and wish Robiyaxon success in both her family life and creative career!

Did you like this article?
Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Culture