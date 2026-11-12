Shohjahon Jorayev gives a sharp response to a wedding guest who tried to tuck money into his clothes

A video showing singer Shohjahon Jorayev's reaction to a man who tried to tuck money into his clothes at a wedding has gone viral on social media.

In the video, while the singer is performing at a wedding, an intoxicated man approaches him and tries to give him money. Despite Shohjahon Jorayev refusing several times by saying "No, no," the man continues his attempts. The singer then pushes him away with his hand.

Following the incident, Shohjahon Jorayev stopped singing and openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the man's behavior.

"Hey, brother, know your place. Don't think that just because you tuck five thousand soums, you can do whatever you want. If I wanted to, I could throw money over you. People don't act like this when they are drunk. I didn't come here to sing for your five thousand soums. Calm yourself down. If you can't handle your drink, don't drink," the singer said.

In the comments under the video, users' opinions are divided. While some approved of the singer defending his boundaries, others wrote that it was inappropriate to treat an older person in such a manner.

What would you have done if you were in Shohjahon Jorayev's place? Leave your opinion in the comments.