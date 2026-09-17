Famous American rapper Snoop Dogg is now performing at weddings

Famous American rapper Snoop Dogg took the stage at an unexpected venue, giving wedding guests an unforgettable experience. The artist, who performed at an Armenian wedding in Armenia, further heated up the festive atmosphere with his performance.

During the ceremony, Snoop Dogg performed his famous song "The Next Episode". Once the rapper took the stage, the newlyweds and guests joined in and started dancing.

The wedding instantly turned into a giant concert stage.

It has begun to be called the "Armenian wedding of the century"

Videos capturing the artist's performance spread rapidly on social media, attracting users' attention. Due to its scale and star guest, the wedding has been described by some as the "Armenian wedding of the century." Thus, a simple wedding evening turned into a major musical show thanks to Snoop Dogg's performance.