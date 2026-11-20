Blogger Sevara Usmonova, who creates content under the name "Sevars.life", has announced that she has been subjected to pressure, insults, and threats following a conflict with blogger Akmal Mirzo, known for his inspirational videos. She stated that a forensic linguistic examination was conducted regarding the insults directed at her and that she has obtained a protection order.

The case was scheduled to be heard at the Sergeli Civil Court on November 17, but the hearing was postponed. In an interview with the "Darakchi" publication that same day, Sevara Usmonova said that discriminatory and defamatory remarks had been made against her on social media.

According to the blogger, the forensic linguistic examination showed that the submitted materials contained phrases that demeaned her character, insulted her, and damaged her professional reputation. The court proceedings for the administrative case are currently ongoing, and a final decision has not yet been reached.

When asked by the journalist exactly what words Akmal Mirzo had used to insult her, Sevara noted that certain posts and private messages contained phrases that attacked her honor and dignity. The blogger said that negative comments were also made in a video about her that garnered over three million views.

Sevara stated that these remarks affected not only her but her family as well. According to her, various rumors reached her mother-in-law and husband, causing friction within the family. Furthermore, the blogger received threats via voice messages. She was demanded to apologize, with threats that she would regret her blogging career if she did not.

Sevara Usmonova expressed concern for her safety and health due to such pressure. She emphasized that she has no personal animosity toward anyone regarding the conflict and intends to defend her honor and legal rights through the court.

Later, the blogger reported on her Instagram page that she had received a protection order. After leaving the Sergeli District Internal Affairs Department, she addressed her followers and expressed gratitude to the women and girls who supported her.

"For a long time, I kept silent and swallowed everything. There were various threats, pressures, and insults. Things were said about my family's honor as well. But there is a limit to everyone's patience. No one has the right to disturb another person's peace, put pressure on them, threaten them, or defame them," she said.

The blogger also mentioned that she had no personal animosity toward Akmal Mirzo, and that the conflict began when she placed an angry emoji on a character in one of his videos. She stated that she would defend her rights to the end within the framework of the law.

In her latest video, Sevara Usmonova announced that during the next court hearing, the materials were sent to the prosecutor's office in accordance with the established procedure to determine whether there are signs of a crime in the case and to provide a legal assessment.