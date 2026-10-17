Russian rapper Timati gifts his girlfriend an expensive car for her birthday

Russian rapper Timati gifted an expensive car to his girlfriend, Valentina Ivanova, on the occasion of her 33rd birthday. The artist's chosen gift was a luxury Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG automobile.

Valentina Ivanova shared moments from her birthday on social networks. She first posted a family photo featuring Timati and their daughter Emma. Then, she showcased the car presented by the rapper.

The luxury gift and family photos caught the attention of social media users.