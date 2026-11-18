Dilnoz Hakimova's daughter Amani turns 5 months old: "Bambi"-themed celebration photos
Another joyful date was celebrated in singer Dilnoz Hakimova's family. The artist's daughter, Amani, turned 5 months old. On this occasion, the singer shared new photos of her baby with fans on her social media page.
The photos show that unique festive decorations were prepared for the little one. The event design featured the character from the famous "Bambi" cartoon. In particular, the decorations and the cake were prepared in the style of this very cartoon.
Dilnoz Hakimova captioned the photos, "Amani, my Bambi baby girl." These heartfelt words from the singer and the adorable photos of her daughter caught the attention of followers.
In the comments, fans expressed beautiful wishes for Amani, hoping she grows up healthy and happy. The photos capturing the small celebration were warmly received by the singer's subscribers.
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