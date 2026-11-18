Another joyful date was celebrated in singer Dilnoz Hakimova's family. The artist's daughter, Amani, turned 5 months old. On this occasion, the singer shared new photos of her baby with fans on her social media page.

The photos show that unique festive decorations were prepared for the little one. The event design featured the character from the famous "Bambi" cartoon. In particular, the decorations and the cake were prepared in the style of this very cartoon.