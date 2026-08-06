The dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on 7 August
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• Asia Alliance Bank — 11 885 soums.
• Hayotbank — 11 930 soums.
The dollar exchange rate applicable on 7 August is expected to rise by 22–23 soums. Bankir Telegram channel reported this.
The best rates for selling dollars to banks:
• Asia Alliance Bank — 11 885 soums.
• APEX BANK — 11 880 soums.
• Asakabank — 11 880 soums.
• Universalbank — 11 880 soums.
The best rates for buying dollars from banks:
• Hayotbank — 11 930 soums.
• Saderat Bank Tashkent — 11 930 soums.
The exchange rate may change during the day. For the exact rate, visit the banks’ official websites.
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