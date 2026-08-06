The dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on 7 August

The dollar exchange rate applicable on 7 August is expected to rise by 22–23 soums. Bankir Telegram channel reported this.

The best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Asia Alliance Bank — 11 885 soums.

• APEX BANK — 11 880 soums.

• Asakabank — 11 880 soums.

• Universalbank — 11 880 soums.

The best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Hayotbank — 11 930 soums.

• Saderat Bank Tashkent — 11 930 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. For the exact rate, visit the banks’ official websites.