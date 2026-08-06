Xabi Alonso Was Not Afraid of 10th Place: What Did He See at Chelsea?

Chelsea’s new head coach Xabi Alonso explained why he accepted the offer to work at the London club. The Spanish coach focused not on last season’s poor results, but on the team’s potential, which has yet to be fully unlocked.

The London club finished the 2025/26 Premier League season in 10th place with 52 points. A 2–1 defeat to Sunderland on the final matchday also cost the club a place in European competition.

Taking charge in such circumstances, Alonso sees the project not as a risk but as a major opportunity.

“It was the right time for everyone”

Xabi Alonso at Chelsea He explained his decision to start work there as a combination of timing and opportunity.

“I felt it was the right time both for this club and for me. It was a good opportunity. The team had shown in the recent past that it could play at a high level, and the situation was not as hopeless as it looked from the outside.”

In an official club interview, Alonso also stressed that Chelsea’s squad and its potential excited him. He aims to develop a new playing philosophy with the players, revive the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge and strengthen the connection with the fans.

For the Spanish coach, the decision was not based solely on the club’s history or his desire to work in the Premier League. In talks with the leadership, he saw that they shared a common vision for the team’s future.

What potential lies behind 10th place?

Chelsea’s result last season did not reflect the club’s financial resources or the quality of its squad. The team won 14 of 38 matches, drew 10 and lost 14.

However, Alonso does not want to judge the individual quality of the squad solely by the final league table.

“There is a great opportunity to grow here. We will see how long it takes. We have started making changes, we are analysing the squad and thinking about the future.”

In his view, the team’s ability to compete at a high level in the recent past shows that the squad’s potential remains. The main task now is to combine the players’ abilities into a unified style of play.

Can a season without European football become an opportunity?

Chelsea will not participate in European competitions next season. This is a serious loss for the club’s prestige and revenue, but it could also offer certain advantages to the new coach.

Alonso will have more time during the week to work with the players, thoroughly implement tactical ideas in training and manage the squad’s workload. Meanwhile, opponents competing in the Champions League or Europa League will face a much more demanding schedule throughout the season.

However, the absence of European football is no guarantee of success. On the contrary, with the club’s full focus on the Premier League, the pressure to deliver results will increase further.

Chelsea captain Reece James also admitted that last season fell well below the club’s standards and said the team must once again compete for trophies and European qualification.

What kind of team does Alonso want to build?

At Chelsea, Xabi Alonso aims to build not only short-term results but also a sustainable football culture.

He believes success is the result not of occasional victories, but of making the right decisions every day, maintaining high standards and having every part of the club work toward one goal.

“Success is the consequence of good work, quality decisions and the right culture we want to build. If every day we feel that we are on the right path, we can look to the future with confidence.”

The Spanish coach is expected to place great importance not only on the players’ technical ability, but also on their discipline, intensity of movement and execution of team duties.

Chelsea have signed Alonso to a four-year contract. He officially began work on 1 July 2026. The agreement shows that the club’s leadership is prepared to give the coach time to rebuild the team.

Squad decisions will be decisive

Alonso and the club’s leadership are currently analysing the existing squad to determine which players will remain part of the new project and who will need to find another club.

Chelsea’s main problem is not a lack of talent. In recent years, the club has spent heavily and signed many young players. However, constant squad changes, managerial turnover and the absence of a stable playing system have prevented them from fully reaching their potential.

Alonso must now do more than simply manage a large squad: he must turn it into a balanced team. This may require saying goodbye to some well-known players, keeping experienced leaders and giving the younger players clearly defined roles.

Not another experiment for Chelsea

Xabi Alonso did not come to Chelsea to take over a finished team. He chose a club whose results had declined, which had been left without European football and which was once again forced to change direction.

However, the Spanish coach sees a major opportunity behind this instability. In his view, the squad has quality, the club has significant resources and the fans still want to see a strong team again.

Now the potential Alonso has identified must be turned into results on the pitch. The true assessment of Chelsea’s new era will not emerge from the coach’s first interviews, but during the opening months of the Premier League.

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