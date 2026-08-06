Special Dogs Saving Bears in Nevada Amazed Everyone

·123·World
Special Dogs Saving Bears in Nevada Amazed Everyone

In Nevada, specially trained Karelian bear dogs are being used to prevent conflicts between people and wild bears. This method not only protects residents but also helps save bears from being killed.

Two Karelian bear dogs named Badger and Banjo work alongside biologists from the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). They do not attack bears; instead, they are trained to drive them away from populated areas by barking, chasing, and, in some cases, lightly nipping them.

Experts call this method “negative conditioning.” Its goal is to restore bears’ natural wariness of places inhabited by people. This way, instead of returning to neighborhoods in search of easy food, the animals head back to their natural habitat.

A black bear and a black-and-white dog are running together across a field.

Badger and Banjo not only drive bears out of urban areas, but also locate animals hiding under homes, search for injured or orphaned bears, and participate in wildlife research.

Karelian bear dogs were bred in the Karelia region between Finland and Russia to hunt large animals. Thanks to their courage, strong instincts, and ability to work with large animals, they are considered one of the most effective breeds for wildlife conservation.

A man wearing a cap sits with two black-and-white dogs in a wide open field.

The program in Nevada reportedly began in 2001 with the first Karelian bear dog — Stryker Since then, specially trained dogs have played an important role in helping bears and people live safely alongside one another.

NevadaKareliaFinlandRussia
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