Raids Targeting Hijab-Wearing Women Begin in Tajikistan

In Tajikistan’s city of Panjakent, local authorities and law enforcement agencies have launched raids targeting clothing deemed inconsistent with national values. Local media reported this.

According to reports, photographs published on August 4 show officials speaking with women wearing Muslim headscarves that cover their hair, necks and shoulders. Police officers also took part in the conversations.

Officials said the main purpose of the measures is to “prevent the influence of foreign cultures and preserve national traditions.” At the same time, no exact figures have been disclosed on how many women and girls received preventive guidance during the raids.

According to sources, some women who wear the hijab refused to discuss their conversations with government representatives. They said they feared this could negatively affect their jobs or private lives.