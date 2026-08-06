When will Xamdam Sobirov’s highly anticipated “Peshta” video be released? (video)

Singer Xamdam Sobirov shared news that will delight his fans. The artist announced via his Instagram page that the long-awaited music video for the song “Peshta” will be presented in the coming days.

He captioned the short video he posted: “Peshta… See you soon, friends!” The announcement quickly attracted the attention of fans.

In the comments section, followers said they were eagerly awaiting the video and left numerous messages asking for the new creative work to be released as soon as possible. This shows that interest in the “Peshta” video is already high.