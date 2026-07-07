Currency exchange rates for July 8 announced

·66·Economy
Currency exchange rates for July 8 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for July 8, 2026. According to the data, the dollar decreased by 20.73 soums, falling to 12,021.32 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 10.44 soums, falling to 13,734.36 soums.
• The Russian ruble increased by 2.61 soums, reaching 157.64 soums.
• The British pound increased by 27.66 soums, reaching 16,085.73 soums.
• The Japanese yen increased by 0.05 soums, reaching 74.23 soums.
• The Swiss franc decreased by 46.05 soums, falling to 14,894.46 soums.
• The Chinese yuan decreased by 3.46 soums, falling to 1,769.25 soums.

Central Bank of UzbekistanDollarEuroRubleBritish Pound
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 8Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 8Today, 10:33Inflation in Uzbekistan accelerates to 6.4 percentInflation in Uzbekistan accelerates to 6.4 percentToday, 09:58Currency exchange rates for July 7 announcedCurrency exchange rates for July 7 announcedYesterday, 16:07Delayed payments for 'Sunny Home' program have begunDelayed payments for 'Sunny Home' program have begunYesterday, 11:25It has been revealed how much gas production has decreased in UzbekistanIt has been revealed how much gas production has decreased in UzbekistanYesterday, 11:16Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 7Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 7Yesterday, 10:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 7
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 7
Currency exchange rates announced for July 6
Currency exchange rates announced for July 6
Currency exchange rates for July 7 announced
Currency exchange rates for July 7 announced
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 6
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 6
Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 8
Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 8
325 Giant Cows Imported to Uzbekistan: Will Meat Prices Drop?
325 Giant Cows Imported to Uzbekistan: Will Meat Prices Drop?
Three main obstacles hindering Uzbekistan's business revealed
Three main obstacles hindering Uzbekistan's business revealed
Delayed payments for 'Sunny Home' program have begun
Delayed payments for 'Sunny Home' program have begun