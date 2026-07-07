Currency exchange rates for July 8 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for July 8, 2026. According to the data, the dollar decreased by 20.73 soums, falling to 12,021.32 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 10.44 soums, falling to 13,734.36 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 2.61 soums, reaching 157.64 soums.

• The British pound increased by 27.66 soums, reaching 16,085.73 soums.

• The Japanese yen increased by 0.05 soums, reaching 74.23 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 46.05 soums, falling to 14,894.46 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 3.46 soums, falling to 1,769.25 soums.