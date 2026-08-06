Messi Returns and Starts the Show: Six Goals in Miami (Video)

Lionel Messi In his very first Leagues Cup match, he once again showed that he is a decisive player. The Argentine star scored twice and provided an assist, becoming the hero of Inter Miami’s 4-2 win over Mexico’s Atlético de San Luis.

The Florida club fell behind in the fourth minute. But instead of unsettling Inter Miami, the visitors’ early goal woke Messi up: before half-time, the hosts found the net four times.

The visitors struck first, and Messi responded immediately

The match began brilliantly for Atlético de San Luis. In the fourth minute, David Rodríguez took advantage of a gap in the defense to put the Mexican club ahead.

However, the lead did not last long. In the 11th minute, Messi finished off an attack started by Noah Allen with a precise shot to level the score.

The goal was the Argentine’s first for Inter Miami since the World Cup. He had come on as a substitute in the previous match, while he started the Leagues Cup opener from the first minute.

Messi tore apart the opposition defense in the first half

After Inter Miami equalized, the situation on the pitch changed dramatically. The hosts began controlling possession and building attacks through Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Telasco Segovia.

In the 26th minute, Segovia put the Floridians ahead. Shortly before half-time, Messi took center stage again: in the 44th minute, he scored his second goal to make it 3-1.

In first-half stoppage time, the Argentine became the provider. Following his pass, center-back Micael scored the fourth goal. Messi had therefore contributed to three goals in the opening 45 minutes.

San Luis increased the pressure after the break

The Mexican club did not disappear from the game after half-time. In the 51st minute, Rafa Lorente reduced the deficit and gave the visitors hope of a comeback.

Atlético de San Luis took the initiative for spells in the second half and kept Inter Miami’s defense under pressure. However, the hosts preserved the advantage earned in the first half and began the tournament with an important victory.

The weather also affected the plans during the match. The game was suspended for a while because of thunderstorms, but after play resumed, the score did not change.

Messi shines again in his favorite tournament

The Leagues Cup holds a special place in Messi’s Inter Miami career. In 2023, the Argentine star played his first matches for the American club in this competition and led the team to the first trophy in its history.

In that tournament, Messi scored ten goals in seven matches and was named the competition’s top scorer and best player. Inter Miami defeated Nashville on penalties in the final to win the title.

Three years later, he began another tournament campaign with another brace. Delivering such a performance in his first major match after the difficult defeat in the World Cup final offered an important insight into his mental and physical condition.

Every goal matters in the new format

A total of 36 clubs from MLS and Liga MX are taking part in the 2026 Leagues Cup. In the first round, each team plays three matches against clubs from the opposing league.

Separate standings will be created for MLS and Liga MX. The top four teams from each league will advance to the quarter-finals. As a result, not only wins but also goal difference could prove decisive.

Inter Miami earned three points and a positive two-goal difference in the opening match. However, conceding two goals also showed the coaching staff that some defensive issues need to be addressed.

Monterrey are next

The Florida club will play its second Leagues Cup match at home again on August 8. This time, the opponent will be Monterrey, one of Mexico’s strongest and wealthiest clubs.

In their final first-round match, Inter Miami will host León on August 12. All three games are scheduled to take place at Nu Stadium.

Leagues Cup, first round

Inter Miami — Atlético de San Luis — 4-2

Goals: Messi, 11, 44; Segovia, 26; Micael, 45+7 — David Rodríguez, 4; Rafa Lorente, 51.

Inter Miami began the tournament with a win, but the score was not the main story of the night. The 39-year-old Messi returned to the pitch after the World Cup and delivered three decisive contributions in a single half.

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