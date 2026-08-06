Mother who beat her child for not attending a school club jailed

·116·Society
Mother who beat her child for not attending a school club jailed

In Sirdaryo Region, a woman who punished her 10-year-old child for not attending a school club was held administratively liable. This was reported on the “Millar” program.

According to reports, the woman became angry after seeing her child playing in the street instead of attending the club. She then struck the child several times on the head and various parts of the body with the clothes hanger in her hand.

According to the forensic medical examination, the child sustained minor bodily injuries that did not cause a short-term deterioration in health.

The father, who is the victim’s legal representative, said he learned about the incident after returning home from work. He stated that he had no claims against his wife and wanted to preserve family peace, asking the court to impose a lighter measure against her.

The Sardoba District Court for Criminal Cases found the woman guilty of committing the offense stipulated in Part 2 of Article 59-2 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility. According to the court’s decision, she was sentenced to 3 days of administrative arrest.

At the same time, the woman was officially warned that if such incidents were repeated in the future, criminal liability measures could be applied against her.

SirdaryoMillarSardoba
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