Exchange rates for August 3 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for August 3, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar dropped by 46.21 soums to 11,960.18 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 3.95 soums to 13,761.38 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 0.02 soums to 150.42 soums.

• The British pound increased by 20.69 soums to 16,086.44 soums.

• The Japanese yen increased by 1.23 soums to 74.75 soums.

• The Swiss franc increased by 50.47 soums to 14,796.71 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 5.84 soums to 1,771.54 soums.