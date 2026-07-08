Currency exchange rates for July 9 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for July 9, 2026. According to the data, the dollar decreased by 16.57 soums, falling to 12,004.75 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 42.94 soums, falling to 13,691.42 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 0.53 soums, falling to 157.11 soums.

• The British pound decreased by 67.79 soums, falling to 16,017.94 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.34 soums, falling to 73.89 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 38.93 soums, falling to 14,855.53 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 3.79 soums, falling to 1,765.46 soums.