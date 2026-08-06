“Barcelona” withdraws from race for Rodri: he is waiting only for “Real”

·61·Sport
“Barcelona” withdraws from race for Rodri: he is waiting only for “Real”

The transfer discussions surrounding Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernández have entered a new stage. According to the Spanish press, “Barcelona” will not make a serious attempt to sign the 30-year-old footballer.

The Catalan club’s management believes that if Rodri leaves England, his main—and virtually only—choice will be “Real.” However, neither the player, Manchester City, nor the Madrid club has officially announced a transfer agreement yet.

Is Rodri not considering the “Barcelona” option?

Reports emerged after the World Cup that clubs such as “Real,” “Barcelona,” PSG and “Bayern” were interested in Rodri.

According to AS, “Barcelona” explored options to strengthen its midfield after Frenkie de Jong’s injury. However, Rodri himself is reportedly keen to join only “Real” if he leaves Manchester City. For this reason, the Catalan club did not consider it worthwhile to enter negotiations that would be complicated both financially and from a sporting perspective.

This does not mean that “Barcelona” made Rodri an official offer and received a rejection. For now, the reports concern transfer information circulating in the Spanish media.

“City” and “Real” must agree on the fee

Rodri’s current contract with “Manchester City” runs until June 2027. The English club formalized this agreement with the Spanish midfielder in 2022.

According to sources, “Manchester City” values the player at approximately 75 million euros. “Real” could try to complete the deal for around 50–60 million euros. Some reports have also claimed that the Madrid club has agreed personal terms with Rodri through 2030, but this information has not been officially confirmed.

With one year remaining on Rodri’s contract, “Real” could have an advantage in negotiations. However, “City” does not want to let go of one of the most important players in the center of its team for a fee significantly below market value.

The World Cup has raised his value once again

Rodri was one of the main leaders of the Spain national team at the 2026 World Cup. “La Roja” defeated Argentina 1:0 in extra time in the final to become world champions for the second time in their history.

The midfielder controlled the center of the pitch in all eight of his team’s matches and won the FIFA “Golden Ball” award, given to the tournament’s best player.

This was his second major individual accolade in the last two years. Rodri also won the “Ballon d’Or” in 2024, reaching the highest status in world football as a defensive midfielder.

His performance at the World Cup showed that the player was able to return to the highest level even after serious injuries. This is being cited as one of the main factors that has further increased his transfer value.

A move to “Real” is not a done deal yet

Although the Spanish press portrays Rodri’s move to Madrid as an almost inevitable process, the key agreements are still ahead.

“Real” must first make room in the squad for a foreign or domestic player, agree the transfer fee with “Manchester City” and assess Rodri’s medical condition. Some sources have also reported that the player is recovering from minor surgery on his lower back.

Madrid’s interest in Rodri is logical: following Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, the team is looking for a central midfielder capable of controlling the tempo of play and linking defense with attack. However, there is still a significant financial gap between “Real’s” interest and an official transfer.

At present, reports indicate that “Barcelona” has withdrawn from the race and that Rodri regards “Real” as his priority option. The final decision will become known only when an agreement signed by the two clubs is announced—not through rumors.

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BarcelonaReal MadridManchester CityRodri HernandezBayern Munich
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