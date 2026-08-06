OpenAI to Pay $3.2 Million Over U.S. Justice Department Lawsuit

·41·Technology
OpenAI to Pay $3.2 Million Over U.S. Justice Department Lawsuit

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence company, has agreed to pay $3.2 million in fines and compensation to resolve the U.S. Justice Department’s concerns over its hiring practices. According to Ixbt.com, the investigation began after authorities found that some of the company’s practices for hiring foreign specialists had restricted the rights of U.S. citizens. Ixbt.com reports .

The Justice Department investigation found that OpenAI and its subsidiary, Statsig Inc., prioritized candidates with temporary work visas for certain positions. As a result, U.S. citizens’ opportunities to apply for these vacancies were limited. According to the department’s findings, the company recruited foreign specialists for some positions without posting the vacancies on its official external website.

Questionable Hiring Practices

The investigation also uncovered several unusual methods in the job-posting process. In particular, some vacancies were posted only at night, while certain candidates were invited to submit paper applications instead of using the standard online application process. Although these practices affected fewer than ten vacancies, the Justice Department emphasized their importance in ensuring equal access to high-paying jobs in the technology sector.

Under the terms of the signed agreement, OpenAI will pay a $1.2 million civil penalty to the government. It will also establish a $2 million fund to compensate employees who may have been harmed by the disputed practices. In turn, the company agreed to review its hiring processes, train employees on immigration law requirements, and undergo monitoring by the department.

The Company’s Official Response

This agreement is the thirteenth settlement reached since the Justice Department’s civil rights program for monitoring employment discrimination was revived in 2025. OpenAI representatives said that although the company does not fully agree with the investigation’s findings, it decided to sign the agreement to resolve the dispute amicably and continue its operations.

Company representatives emphasized that attracting the most qualified specialists from around the world is essential to achieving OpenAI’s ambitious goals for developing artificial general intelligence (AGI). At the same time, they said the company would continue expanding the PERM program, which enables foreign employees to obtain permanent resident status.

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