US dollar exchange rate expected to drop on July 30

The US dollar exchange rate valid for July 30 is expected to decrease by around 10–11 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best exchange rates for selling US dollars to banks:

• Mikrokreditbank — 12,050 soums.

• UniversalBank — 12,045 soums.

• HayotBank — 12,040 soums.

• Invest Finance Bank — 12,040 soums.

• National Bank of Uzbekistan — 12,040 soums.

Best exchange rates for buying US dollars from banks:

• Tenge Bank — 12,060 soums.

• Xalq Banki — 12,070 soums.

• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,080 soums.

• Asaka Bank — 12,080 soums.

• Turonbank — 12,080 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rates.