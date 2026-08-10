Rules for buying dollars changed in Uzbekistan: important update

In Uzbekistan, the procedure for citizens to purchase cash foreign currency has been simplified. Starting August 9, banks will allow the purchase of up to 500 US dollars in cash without identity documents.

Under the new procedure, when purchasing up to 500 dollars in cash foreign currency from a bank, it is not necessary to present a passport, ID card, or any other equivalent document.

The change was introduced on the basis of a departmental document adopted at the initiative of the Ministry of Justice. The new rule came into force on August 9.

Previously, citizens could purchase up to 100 US dollars in cash foreign currency from banks without identity documents.

Now, this limit has been increased fivefold to 500 dollars.

In other words, if a citizen wants to purchase up to 500 dollars in cash foreign currency from a bank, they are not required to show a passport or ID card.

The change is aimed at making the currency exchange process more convenient for the public. The existing procedures and requirements will apply when purchasing more than 500 dollars in cash foreign currency.