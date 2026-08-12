Messi Refuses to Return to the US Following His Father’s Death: A Sorrowful Moment in the Football World

·136·Sport
Messi Refuses to Return to the US Following His Father’s Death: A Sorrowful Moment in the Football World

Argentine legendary striker Lionel Messi has decided to temporarily suspend his professional career after the death of his father and agent, Jorge Messi, in order to be with his family and loved ones. The football star will remain in his homeland until further notice, and the date of his return to the US remains unknown.

Argentina’s DobleAmarilla publication, along with reputable international sports sources, is reporting the sad news and details.

A devastating loss and a family decision

The tragic news of his father’s death deeply shook Lionel Messi. Following this devastating loss, the 39-year-old striker suspended all his plans in the US and his involvement with Inter Miami, flying immediately to Argentina to be with his family.

According to sources, Messi has chosen not to return to the pitch until he has emotionally recovered and shared this difficult period with his family.

Serious illness in Rosario and Jorge Messi’s role

Jorge Messi, it should be recalled, died at the age of 68 at a clinic in the Argentine city of Rosario. According to sources, he had been battling a serious illness for a long time. Lionel remained in regular contact with his father and closely monitored his health.

Jorge Messi was not only Leo’s father but also his closest adviser and agent throughout his football career:

  • Early steps: He stood by his son through the difficult journey from the Newell’s Old Boys academy system to his move to Barcelona;

  • Historic achievements: His father’s organizational and psychological support was invaluable in helping Leo win eight Ballon d’Or awards, four Champions League titles and the 2022 World Cup.

Condolences from the football world

Following Jorge Messi’s death, the Argentine Football Association, Barcelona, Newell’s Old Boys and Inter Miami, as well as leading footballers from around the world, have expressed their deepest condolences to the Messi family.

Inter Miami’s management said it fully supports its captain’s decision and will give him as much time as he needs.

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Lionel MessiJorge MessiInter MiamiArgentinaBarcelona
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