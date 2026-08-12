The US and 38 Other Countries Demand Advance Warning of Missile Launches

·45·Technology
The US and 38 Other Countries Demand Advance Warning of Missile Launches

The US, South Korea, Japan and 38 other countries called on nations worldwide to provide advance notice of tests involving intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and launch vehicles. reported .

According to ixbt.com, the international initiative was announced after China unexpectedly launched a ballistic missile into the open waters of the Pacific Ocean. Although Beijing was not mentioned directly in the official document, these unexpected tests had caused serious concern and criticism in the international community.

Security Measures and Transparency

The initiative’s authors believe that testing missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads without sufficient advance warning poses a major risk. Such actions threaten the security of countries located near test zones and intensify international concerns.

The participating countries also specified the information that must be provided. According to the statement, the notification must include:

  • The class of the ballistic missile or launch vehicle being launched
  • The estimated launch time window
  • The launch area and flight path
  • Information on impact or splashdown areas for aviation and maritime services
The final item is important for ensuring the safety of air and maritime traffic and preventing unexpected incidents.

Mechanisms for Strengthening Trust

The statement emphasized that regular and transparent information sharing would not restrict countries’ military programs or operational capabilities. On the contrary, it would reduce the risk of misjudging the situation and strengthen mutual trust between nations.

Today, one of the main mechanisms serving this purpose is the Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation, to which 145 countries belong. The authors of the new initiative called on all relevant countries to join these international agreements and comply with procedures for providing advance notice of missile launches.

Missile TestsInternational SecurityUnited StatesNuclear WeaponsPolitics
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