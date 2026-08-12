Bayern Munich Target Igor Thiago as Harry Kane’s Successor

Bayern Munich are preparing to make an unexpected move in the transfer market as they seek a suitable replacement for the team’s main striker, Harry Kane. Although the club’s management has stated that the main business of the summer transfer window is complete, the need to further strengthen the attack is forcing the Munich side to consider new candidates before the window closes. According to Goal.com, the German giants are exploring the possibility of signing Brentford striker Igor Thiago. Goal.com reports .

According to renowned Italian journalist Nicolò Schira, Bayern’s management have shown serious interest in the Brazilian forward and have already opened initial talks over a potential transfer. The lack of a natural backup capable of competing with Harry Kane as a pure centre-forward or replacing him in his absence has prompted the Munich club to consider this move.

Attacking problems and Igor Thiago’s potential

The need to strengthen Bayern’s attack this season became even more pressing after Nicolas Jackson returned to Chelsea following his loan spell in Munich. Although Harry Kane remains the team’s undisputed leader, the congested fixture schedule has highlighted the need for quality cover for a player of his calibre. As a result, the club have changed their initial stance on transfer policy and continue to search for new players.

Igor Thiago attracted widespread attention last season with his reliable performances and impressive numbers in the English Premier League. He made 38 Premier League appearances for Brentford, scoring 22 goals and providing one assist. With that record, the Brazilian forward finished second in the Premier League scoring charts, behind only Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Transfer complications and Harry Kane’s future

However, it will not be easy for the German record champions to take the player away from the Gtech Community Stadium. Igor Thiago’s current contract with Brentford runs until June 2031, and it reportedly contains no release clause. This indicates that the English club are unwilling to let their key player leave.

These transfer moves come as Harry Kane prepares to further strengthen his position at Bayern. The England captain, who has continued to produce outstanding performances in Germany, is expected to hold talks over extending his current agreement with the Munich club. The 33-year-old striker’s desire to stay at Bayern is linked to his ambition to win the Champions League, as he believes the current squad is capable of lifting the prestigious trophy.

Last season, the veteran striker made 51 appearances in all competitions and scored 61 goals. As a result, his overall tally for Bayern reached 146 goals in 147 matches, making him a true club legend.