Smart Glasses Banned in Court Buildings

Meta’s smart glasses have officially been banned from criminal, civil and family court buildings in England and Wales. This was announced by the United Kingdom’s HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS).

Under the new rule, such smart glasses will be confiscated from visitors and court participants when they enter court buildings. The devices will be returned to their owners only when they leave the building.

Court officials in the United Kingdom reminded the public that taking photographs and recording video in UK courts without special permission is prohibited by law. Such conduct may be considered contempt of court.

Ordinary smartphones are permitted as long as their camera and audio-recording functions are disabled. Meta’s smart glasses, however, have cameras built into their frames, making it possible to record covertly without people nearby knowing.

Another incident also contributed to the ban. One participant in court proceedings reportedly tried to use smart glasses to secretly receive assistance during questioning.

Earlier, New York State in the United States had also completely banned the use of smart glasses in courtrooms.