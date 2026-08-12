Guardiola and Mourinho’s Longstanding Feud: Behind the Scenes of the Netflix Series

·53·World
Guardiola and Mourinho’s Longstanding Feud: Behind the Scenes of the Netflix Series

On August 11, Netflix presented viewers with a sensational three-part documentary series dedicated to one of football’s most prominent and controversial figures, José Mourinho, the former head coach of Real Madrid.

The project features football legends, but another highly anticipated protagonist — the coach of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City — Josep Guardiola — was notably absent, raising questions among fans.

“Pep agreed, but on one condition…”

According to documentary director Joe Pearlman, the filmmakers also approached the Spanish coach, a longtime and principled rival, hoping to interview him.

Guardiola did not reject the offer outright, but put forward a firm and uncompromising condition:

“Yes, we really did contact Pep and invite him to take part in the project. He agreed to give an interview, but imposed one condition: José Mourinho himself had to approach him in person. You can imagine how this offer and condition turned out”, the director told The Sun in an interview.

A Clash of Egos and One of the Greatest Rivalries in Football History

This small detail involving the coaches once again showed that the longstanding hostility and psychological “war” between Guardiola and Mourinho is still alive. The rivalry between the two great managers reached its peak when Mourinho led Real Madrid and Guardiola managed Barcelona, particularly from 2010 to 2012.

Because Guardiola’s condition ultimately went unfulfilled due to Mourinho’s pride and ego, viewers were deprived of the chance to see two giants of world football in the same frame.

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José MourinhoJosep GuardiolaNetflixReal MadridBarcelona
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