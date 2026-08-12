A Giant Whale Rammed a Family Boat and Sank It

In Alaska, USA, an ordinary night for a family suddenly turned into a fight for survival. While the parents and their 23-year-old son were sleeping aboard their boat, a giant whale struck it and began sinking it.

The incident occurred in the Glacier Bay area at around 11:30 p.m. The family members suddenly heard a powerful impact and a strange rumbling sound. The sailboat, built in the 1960s, then began rapidly taking on water.

Realizing what was happening, the family members quickly put on life jackets and were forced to swim toward shore through the darkness. They covered approximately 130 yards, or nearly 120 meters, and managed to reach land.

The family remained on shore until rescuers arrived. They lit a fire to get through the cold night and waited for help.

Because the family had seen a giant whale in the area that morning, they suspected that the same animal might have struck the boat. Later, it became clear that this was more than just a suspicion.

During an inspection of the boat, a small piece resembling whale skin was found on it. Biologists also confirmed that the piece had indeed come from a whale.

Experts said the whale probably did not attack the boat intentionally, but may have surfaced in front of it while chasing fish underwater.

Most importantly, the collision does not appear to have been fatal for the whale either. According to the biologists’ initial assessment, the giant marine animal may not have suffered serious injuries.

The family’s 1960s-built sailboat is now being repaired. However, the family, forced to flee their floating home through dark waters within minutes, is unlikely to forget that night for a long time.