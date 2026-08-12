Miracle in Almaty: Woman Who Fell from the 9th Floor Back on Her Feet in One Week

·60·World
Miracle in Almaty: Woman Who Fell from the 9th Floor Back on Her Feet in One Week

According to the Almaty City Public Health Department, the woman who fell from the 9th floor was brought to hospital in critical condition with multiple severe injuries.

She was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, chest trauma, multiple rib fractures, pneumothorax and hemothorax, as well as fractures of the pelvic bones, femur and humerus.

When the patient arrived at the hospital, she was in a coma and suffering from traumatic shock. Doctors assessed her condition as extremely serious. Before she reached the hospital, paramedics intubated her and began anti-shock treatment.

At the hospital, the woman immediately received the necessary medical care. Anesthesiologists and intensivists, traumatologists, neurosurgeons, surgeons, therapists, cardiologists, as well as psychologists and psychiatrists were involved in her treatment.

Doctors said the patient underwent several surgical procedures. Initially, surgery was performed simultaneously on injuries to her upper and lower limbs. Two days later, she underwent surgery on her pelvic bones.

Most remarkably, seven days after her admission, doctors began gradually getting the patient back on her feet. Three days later, she was discharged from the hospital in satisfactory condition.

The woman will now continue outpatient treatment and undergo a rehabilitation course.

Almaty
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