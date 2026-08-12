Liverpool Fans Concerned About Jeff Bezos Investment in Club

Liverpool supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly (SoS) has sent an official appeal to the club’s management, demanding an immediate explanation over a potential acquisition by a consortium led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. According to ESPN, fans are seriously concerned about how the deal could affect the English club’s future management and football operations. Goal.com reports this.

Reports have recently emerged that a group linked to Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s wealthiest people, is close to acquiring a significant stake in Liverpool, reportedly around 30 percent. The potential deal has sparked intense debate around the club, with fans insisting that preserving the team’s core values must take precedence over commercial interests.

The Supporters’ Group’s Demands and Concerns

In a statement, Spirit of Shankly said that, against the backdrop of events during Fenway Sports Group’s (FSG) ownership, who owns the club and how it is run are crucial issues for Liverpool. Fans fear that similar investment deals at other clubs have led to major changes in football operations and that the same could happen at Liverpool.

Jeff Bezos’s personal fortune is estimated at £210 billion. Although he previously owned The Washington Post and Blue Origin, he has no experience investing in professional sports teams. Nevertheless, Eduardo Saverin, one of Facebook’s co-founders, is also reportedly part of the high-profile investor group he is assembling.

The Consortium’s Composition and Future Plans

The investment group is being led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal. Notably, Amit Bhatia is the only member of the consortium with experience in sports business. He recently left his roles as co-owner and director of Queens Park Rangers after 18 years at the club.

Spirit of Shankly representatives are currently demanding an urgent meeting with club officials. The supporters’ group wants clear answers guaranteeing that future investments will not undermine Anfield’s traditional values and sporting principles.