Giant Alligator Attacks Woman Swimming in the Water

A woman swimming with friends in Florida, USA, was suddenly attacked by an alligator. The incident occurred on the Silver River, and her life was saved thanks to the quick actions of a boater who happened to be nearby.

The incident took place on Saturday in the river south of Gainesville. The woman was swimming with a group when a giant alligator approached them.

The woman tried to drive the predator away with a paddle. However, the alligator immediately bit her right arm and dragged her underwater.

At that moment, nearby boater John Gamache heard the woman's screams. When he reached the scene, the alligator had already released her, but the victim was seriously injured.

According to Gamache, the woman's injuries were extremely serious. He acted quickly, using a rope as a makeshift tourniquet and pulling the victim into his boat.

The boater then took the woman and her companions to shore and ensured that emergency medical assistance was provided. His quick actions played a crucial role in saving the victim's life.

The woman has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Specialists later identified the alligator responsible for the attack. It was found to be nearly 2.95 meters long . After the predator was captured, the Silver River was reopened to visitors.