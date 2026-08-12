Arsenal Offered Academy Graduate to Rivals

·36·Sport
Arsenal Offered Academy Graduate to Rivals

The Premier League transfer market has taken an unexpected turn. According to a report by The Telegraph, Arsenal have indicated that they are ready to sell academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly to Chelsea and Manchester United, two of their main league rivals. The London club is reportedly taking this step to restore its financial balance after major spending to strengthen midfield. This was reported by Goal.com .

The Gunners, working through intermediaries in the transfer market, set a price of approximately £45 million for the 19-year-old versatile footballer. However, offering the highly rated young player failed to generate the expected interest from the elite clubs, and both sides ultimately abandoned the transfer.

Chelsea and Manchester United's Decision

It emerged that Chelsea's management rejected the opportunity to sign the young player and instead preferred to direct its resources toward acquiring Rayo Vallecano winger Pep Chavarría. Manchester United also firmly rejected the proposal. The unusual situation, rarely seen in English football, attracted the attention of fans and experts, as it seemed surprising that the club had offered one of its most promising young players directly to its rivals.

Nevertheless, head coach Mikel Arteta had highly praised the young defender's character and performances at the end of last season. The Spanish coach particularly acknowledged that the player had faced difficulties adapting to the first team but had remained humble and consistently impressed in training.

The Player's Future Plans

According to The Athletic, despite the transfer rumors, Myles Lewis-Skelly himself has no intention of leaving Arsenal. The 19-year-old academy graduate has expressed his readiness to give everything to earn a place in the first team under Mikel Arteta.

The Hale End academy graduate has set ambitious goals for himself. He previously said that he wanted to leave a unique legacy in football and win every trophy on the biggest stages, while remaining grounded and continuing to learn.

ArsenalChelseaManchester UnitedMyles Lewis-SkellyTransfers
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