A Unique Steampunk Computer Powered by a Stirling Engine Has Been Created

·34·Technology
A Unique Steampunk Computer Powered by a Stirling Engine Has Been Created

A unique microcomputer has been created that operates fully autonomously, with absolutely no need for a power grid or batteries. As ixbt.com reports, a Reddit user known as PickentCode managed to assemble a unique steampunk-style device that is a true engineering marvel in both design and operating principle. The project is not only an example of technical creativity but also an interesting demonstration of using alternative energy sources. As Ixbt.com reports .

The unusual device is built around a tiny Stirling engine that converts a temperature difference into mechanical motion and then into electricity using a generator. According to the project’s creator, designing and assembling this unique computer took about a month. The work began with modeling in Blender and ended with the components being connected to a carefully crafted wooden case.

Steampunk Style and Engineering Solutions

The device’s appearance also deserves special attention. A portrait of Robert Stirling and a diagram of his original engine, created in 1816, were elegantly laser-engraved on the wooden case’s side panels. The electronic components and keys were printed on a 3D printer, while the decorative tubes that give the design its distinctive charm were made from an old shower hose.

The device’s internal hardware is also notable for its compactness. Its control system is based on an ESP32 C3 microcontroller. The computer is also equipped with a 2.42-inch monochrome OLED display with a resolution of 128 x 64 pixels and a 16-key keyboard. The voltage produced by the generator is stabilized using capacitors, while the process is monitored with an analog voltmeter.

Power Shortage and Capabilities

The main challenge in implementing the project was the Stirling engine’s extremely low power output. According to the source, the engine produces only 150 mW. As a result, the creator had to impose several restrictions to ensure energy efficiency:

  • The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules were completely disabled
  • The screen brightness was significantly reduced
  • The ESP32 processor frequency was limited to 80 MHz during operation and 10 MHz in standby mode
Despite all the strict limitations, the tiny computer is fully functional. A CHIP-8 virtual machine runs successfully on it, launching games such as Tetris, Snake, and Pong. The device also includes a dedicated code editor that allows users to enter their own programs and run them directly on this unusual gadget.

Stirling EngineSteampunk ComputerESP32Technology NewsMiniature Computer
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