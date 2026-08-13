Currency exchange rates for August 14 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for August 14, 2026. According to the announcement, the dollar fell by 10.69 soums to 11,937.89 soums.

• The euro fell by 24.28 soums to 13,769.16 soums.

• The Russian ruble fell by 2.53 soums to 141.76 soums.

• The pound sterling fell by 55.05 soums to 16,107.79 soums.

• The Japanese yen fell by 0.18 soums to 74.92 soums.

• The Swiss franc fell by 34.9 soums to 14,690.98 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 1.42 soums to 1,770.39 soums.