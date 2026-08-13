A new chapter has opened in the kingdom of Dutch football: legendary Spanish coach Xavi Hernández has officially begun work as head coach of the Netherlands national team. According to Goal.com reports .

It has emerged that the young Dutch footballer’s name traces its origins directly to the Spanish football legend. In earlier interviews, Simons’ mother revealed that he was named after the midfielder who masterfully controlled the game for Barcelona, the Catalan giants. While his parents were struggling to choose a name for their child, they watched a match featuring the player and made their decision instantly. Since then, this symbiosis has continued both at the La Masia academy and throughout the player’s subsequent career.

Stability on the Coaching Staff and a New Approach

The Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) has placed its trust in the new coach while ensuring the necessary stability by retaining local specialists on the staff. Reports indicate that Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain part of the coaching team. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker demonstrated his high potential during the last World Cup and will serve as an important bridge between the legacy of Ronald Koeman’s tenure and Xavi Hernández’s new tactical ideas.

Goalkeeping coach Patrick Lodewijks has also been retained. In doing so, the Dutch football federation plans to combine Xavi’s attacking, possession-based philosophy with the existing structure. The 46-year-old Catalan coach, the first foreign manager to lead the national team since the late 1970s, faces enormous responsibility and aims to fundamentally transform the team’s style of play under a long-term contract.

Challenges Ahead

The revamped Netherlands national team under its new head coach will face its first major test in the UEFA Nations League. In September, the Oranje will host Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The team will then face Serbia and Greece in group matches, giving the head coach a valuable opportunity to fully establish his tactical system ahead of the European Championship qualifiers.