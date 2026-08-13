Uzbek Weightlifters Win 18 Medals at the Asian Championships!

The latest competition day at the Asian Weightlifting Championships for juniors and youth in our capital, Tashkent, proved truly triumphant and highly productive for the Uzbekistan national team.

Over the course of the day, our representatives won a total of 18 medals in various weight categories, claiming all three places on the podium and making a significant contribution to the team standings.

Shahnoza Haydarova’s Golden Hat-Trick

The clear star and undisputed hero of the day was Shahnoza Haydarova She proved unbeatable in the 69 kg category in both the junior and youth competitions. Among the juniors, Shahnoza won three gold medals in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total. Among the youth, she also won gold in the snatch and total, as well as silver in the clean and jerk.

Meanwhile, in the junior 85 kg category, Otabek Karimov won gold in the snatch and bronze in the total and clean and jerk. In the youth competition, Hikmatillo Haydarov (85 kg) won gold in the snatch, silver in the total, and bronze in the clean and jerk.

Medal Parade: Who Achieved What?

Gold Medals (7)

Juniors:

69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Snatch

69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Clean and Jerk

69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Total

85 kg: Otabek Karimov — Snatch

Youth:

69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Snatch

69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Total

85 kg: Hikmatillo Haydarov — Snatch

Silver Medals (6)

Juniors:

69 kg: Nurhayot Qobilova — Clean and Jerk

69 kg: Nurhayot Qobilova — Total

85 kg: Azizbek Qutbiddinov — Clean and Jerk

85 kg: Azizbek Qutbiddinov — Total

Youth:

69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Clean and Jerk

85 kg: Hikmatillo Haydarov — Total

Bronze Medals (5)

Juniors:

69 kg: Nurhayot Qobilova — Snatch

85 kg: Azizbek Qutbiddinov — Snatch

85 kg: Otabek Karimov — Clean and Jerk

85 kg: Otabek Karimov — Total

Youth:

85 kg: Hikmatillo Haydarov — Clean and Jerk

At this continental championship hosted by Tashkent, our weightlifters continue to showcase their skills.

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