Uzbek Weightlifters Win 18 Medals at the Asian Championships!
The latest competition day at the Asian Weightlifting Championships for juniors and youth in our capital, Tashkent, proved truly triumphant and highly productive for the Uzbekistan national team.
Over the course of the day, our representatives won a total of 18 medals in various weight categories, claiming all three places on the podium and making a significant contribution to the team standings.
Shahnoza Haydarova’s Golden Hat-Trick
The clear star and undisputed hero of the day was Shahnoza Haydarova She proved unbeatable in the 69 kg category in both the junior and youth competitions. Among the juniors, Shahnoza won three gold medals in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total. Among the youth, she also won gold in the snatch and total, as well as silver in the clean and jerk.
Meanwhile, in the junior 85 kg category, Otabek Karimov won gold in the snatch and bronze in the total and clean and jerk. In the youth competition, Hikmatillo Haydarov (85 kg) won gold in the snatch, silver in the total, and bronze in the clean and jerk.
Medal Parade: Who Achieved What?
Gold Medals (7)
Juniors:
69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Snatch
69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Clean and Jerk
69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Total
85 kg: Otabek Karimov — Snatch
Youth:
69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Snatch
69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Total
85 kg: Hikmatillo Haydarov — Snatch
Silver Medals (6)
Juniors:
69 kg: Nurhayot Qobilova — Clean and Jerk
69 kg: Nurhayot Qobilova — Total
85 kg: Azizbek Qutbiddinov — Clean and Jerk
85 kg: Azizbek Qutbiddinov — Total
Youth:
69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Clean and Jerk
85 kg: Hikmatillo Haydarov — Total
Bronze Medals (5)
Juniors:
69 kg: Nurhayot Qobilova — Snatch
85 kg: Azizbek Qutbiddinov — Snatch
85 kg: Otabek Karimov — Clean and Jerk
85 kg: Otabek Karimov — Total
Youth:
85 kg: Hikmatillo Haydarov — Clean and Jerk
At this continental championship hosted by Tashkent, our weightlifters continue to showcase their skills.
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