Uzbek Weightlifters Win 18 Medals at the Asian Championships!

·39·Sport
Uzbek Weightlifters Win 18 Medals at the Asian Championships!

The latest competition day at the Asian Weightlifting Championships for juniors and youth in our capital, Tashkent, proved truly triumphant and highly productive for the Uzbekistan national team.

Over the course of the day, our representatives won a total of 18 medals in various weight categories, claiming all three places on the podium and making a significant contribution to the team standings.

Shahnoza Haydarova’s Golden Hat-Trick

The clear star and undisputed hero of the day was Shahnoza Haydarova She proved unbeatable in the 69 kg category in both the junior and youth competitions. Among the juniors, Shahnoza won three gold medals in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total. Among the youth, she also won gold in the snatch and total, as well as silver in the clean and jerk.

Meanwhile, in the junior 85 kg category, Otabek Karimov won gold in the snatch and bronze in the total and clean and jerk. In the youth competition, Hikmatillo Haydarov (85 kg) won gold in the snatch, silver in the total, and bronze in the clean and jerk.

Medal Parade: Who Achieved What?

Gold Medals (7)

Juniors:

  • 69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Snatch

  • 69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Clean and Jerk

  • 69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Total

  • 85 kg: Otabek Karimov — Snatch

Youth:

  • 69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Snatch

  • 69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Total

  • 85 kg: Hikmatillo Haydarov — Snatch

Silver Medals (6)

Juniors:

  • 69 kg: Nurhayot Qobilova — Clean and Jerk

  • 69 kg: Nurhayot Qobilova — Total

  • 85 kg: Azizbek Qutbiddinov — Clean and Jerk

  • 85 kg: Azizbek Qutbiddinov — Total

Youth:

  • 69 kg: Shahnoza Haydarova — Clean and Jerk

  • 85 kg: Hikmatillo Haydarov — Total

Bronze Medals (5)

Juniors:

  • 69 kg: Nurhayot Qobilova — Snatch

  • 85 kg: Azizbek Qutbiddinov — Snatch

  • 85 kg: Otabek Karimov — Clean and Jerk

  • 85 kg: Otabek Karimov — Total

Youth:

  • 85 kg: Hikmatillo Haydarov — Clean and Jerk

At this continental championship hosted by Tashkent, our weightlifters continue to showcase their skills.

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your friends via Telegram or other social networks.

TashkentUzbekistanShahnoza HaydarovaOtabek KarimovHikmatillo Haydarov
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A New Era for Uzbek Clubs in Asia: Details of the 2026/2027 SeasonA New Era for Uzbek Clubs in Asia: Details of the 2026/2027 SeasonToday, 19:12Daniel Cormier Reveals the Secret Behind Khabib and McGregor’s FeudDaniel Cormier Reveals the Secret Behind Khabib and McGregor’s FeudToday, 19:09Real Madrid win their first trophy of 2026Real Madrid win their first trophy of 2026Today, 19:01Why Did Kerim Alajbegovic Choose Juventus’ Project Over Chelsea’s?Why Did Kerim Alajbegovic Choose Juventus’ Project Over Chelsea’s?Today, 18:54Jose Mourinho: The Real Work Starts Next WeekJose Mourinho: The Real Work Starts Next WeekToday, 18:37Xavi Hernández Appointed Head Coach of the NetherlandsXavi Hernández Appointed Head Coach of the NetherlandsToday, 17:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History