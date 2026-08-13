3 Medals in Budapest: Uzbekistan’s Cyclists Shine

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3 Medals in Budapest: Uzbekistan’s Cyclists Shine

Members of Uzbekistan’s track cycling national team concluded the international competition held in the Hungarian capital Budapest with impressive results. Nikita Svetkov and Sergey Rostovsev claimed podium finishes in various events, adding 2 gold and 1 silver medal to the country’s tally.

During the competitions held on August 11–12, Uzbek cyclists withstood strong competition in several disciplines and climbed onto the podium.

Nikita Svetkov Dominates the Omnium

One of the Uzbekistan national team’s major victories came in the omnium event.

Nikita Svetkov delivered consistent performances in this demanding discipline, which consists of several stages, and ultimately left all his rivals behind.

His performance brought one of the competition’s first gold medals to the Uzbekistan delegation.

In the omnium, athletes must demonstrate not only speed but also tactics, endurance and the ability to adapt to different race formats. Therefore, this victory highlighted Svetkov’s all-around preparation.

Sergey Rostovsev Wins Two Medals at One Competition

In Budapest, Sergey Rostovsev also became one of Uzbekistan’s most successful athletes.

He won the gold medal in the points race. In this event, not only speed but also reading the race correctly, attacking at the right moment and systematically accumulating points are of great importance.

Rostovsev also reached the podium in another event — the scratch race — and claimed the silver medal.

Thus, he concluded the competition in Hungary with two individual awards.

2 Gold and 1 Silver for Uzbekistan

Our athletes’ medals at the competition were as follows:

  • Nikita Svetkov — gold, omnium;

  • Sergey Rostovsev — gold, points race;

  • Sergey Rostovsev — silver, scratch race.

Winning three medals at the two-day international event was a successful result for Uzbekistan’s track cycling national team.

International Events Provide an Important Test Ahead of Major Competitions

Such tournaments are not only an opportunity for athletes to win medals but also a platform to test their preparation against rivals representing different schools and styles.

International experience may play an important role in future major events, especially in disciplines such as the omnium, points race and scratch race, where tactics are decisive.

The result in Budapest once again demonstrated that Uzbekistan’s cyclists are capable of competing for top places on the international stage.

Two athletes, three medals and two championships — Uzbekistan’s track cycling team concluded the competition in Hungary in worthy fashion.

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UzbekistanBudapestNikita SvetkovSergey Rostovsev
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