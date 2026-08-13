Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend

The career of the Uzbekistan national team and England’s Manchester City centre-back Abduqodir Husanov is being followed with great interest not only by football fans in his homeland, but also by supporters in neighboring countries, particularly Kazakhstan.

According to Kazakhstan’s influential outlet offside.kz , the Uzbek football star sent a personal and heartfelt video message to Kazakh football legend Samat Smakov.

“I wish you and your sons the best of luck!”

Abduqodir Husanov sent greetings to the former captain of the Kazakhstan national team in a short video, expressing his best wishes to Smakov, his family and his children. Samat Smakov published the message on his social media page.

“Assalamu alaikum, Samat Kabirovich! I send my greetings to you and your sons. I wish you and your family the best of luck!” — Husanov said in his message.

Offside.kz editor Kirill Nekhoroshev reported that the message came after Smakov was appointed head coach of Atyrau and managed his first match with the new team.

Samat Smakov — legendary captain of Kazakhstan football

Samat Smakov is the player with the most appearances in the history of the Kazakhstan national team. During his career, he played for Kairat, Aktobe and Astana, as well as Russia’s Rostselmash and Turkey’s Rizespor.

Six-time Kazakhstan champion;

named the country’s best footballer four times (in 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2009) he was.

As a coach, he worked with Turan, Zhetysu, Yelimay and Ordabasy, and served as technical director at Astana and sporting director at Aktobe.

Abduqodir Husanov — the face of Central Asian football on the world stage

Today, 22-year-old centre-back Abduqodir Husanov is regarded as one of the most prominent and recognizable representatives of Central Asian football. Playing for Manchester City, his compatriot won the FA Cup and the EFL Cup last season, adding prestigious trophies to his collection as a foreign-based player.

He also finished second in the English Premier League with the Cityzens, earning a silver league medal. The mutual respect and friendly relationship between these two talented players is helping further strengthen sporting ties between the neighboring nations.

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