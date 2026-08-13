Terrifying moments in Turkey: Boat carrying 107 tourists catches fire (video)

Terrifying moments unfolded near the Fethiye resort in Turkey’s famous Mug‘la Province. A powerful fire suddenly broke out aboard a pleasure catamaran carrying 115 people, including 107 tourists and children.

According to the latest reports, everyone on board was evacuated thanks to a swift rescue operation, and no one was killed in the incident.

The fire started in the galley: People were forced to jump into the water

The emergency occurred at around 11:00 a.m. near Katranji Bay. According to Haber Turk, the flames started in the boat’s galley and quickly spread with great intensity to other parts of the vessel.

Passengers and crew members on board, overcome with panic, were forced to put on life jackets and jump into the sea.

Turkey’s Coast Guard, maritime security units and ambulance crews were immediately dispatched to the scene. Other tourist vessels in the area also actively helped pull people from the water. As a result of the intense flames, the boat was severely damaged and began to sink.

Reaction from the Fethiye mayor and officials

Fethiye Mayor Fatih Akkaya confirmed in a statement to local media that no one had died or suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident:

«There were 115 people aboard the catamaran in total — 107 of them were tourist passengers, while the rest were crew members. Everyone was evacuated safely. Medical workers are currently checking whether anyone is showing signs of smoke inhalation», the mayor said.

Ilkay Tugay, head of the Fethiye branch of the Chamber of Maritime Commerce, also said that all civilians on board had been safely brought out of the water and away from the vessel.

The «Toys Boat» catamaran and the tourists’ nationalities

The boat, named «Toys Boat», where the fire broke out, was a popular pleasure vessel designed primarily for families with children. According to local outlet Haberci TV, the catamaran began its first tourist trips in Fethiye in July of this year.

Turkish media have not yet officially disclosed which countries the tourists on board were citizens of. Diplomatic missions and local law enforcement agencies are conducting inquiries into the incident, as well as an investigation into the cause of the fire.