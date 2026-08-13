Moscow Family Welcomes Its 15th Child

A joyful event took place in a Moscow family: 41-year-old Nadezhda Rogova became a mother for the 15th time. Russian media reported that the family welcomed another child—a baby girl.

The parents named the newborn Vera, meaning “Faith.” Thus, this large and close-knit family now has 10 daughters and 5 sons growing up together.

Raising 15 children, giving them enough love, and ensuring that each one feels valued is not easy. Nevertheless, Nadezhda Rogova says that the main secret of love and harmony in a large family is supporting one another.

When asked how so much love can fit into one family, the mother of many children replied:

“God gives children, and they come into the world; with each baby, God shares even more strength and love. I believe the most important thing is to take a simpler view of everything, love one another, and help each other. Then everything will work out.”

According to Rogova, the most important thing in a large family is creating an atmosphere of love, mutual respect, and support among the children. The birth of the new baby has brought the family another great source of joy and love.