A 500-kilogram wedding cake was made in Paris in 1800 hours

·42·World
A 500-kilogram wedding cake was made in Paris in 1800 hours

A Spanish pastry chef has created one of the most unusual confections in the history of weddings. Nearly 1800 hours of work went into making the enormous cake, which weighs 500 kilograms, stands 3.5 meters tall and is 1.8 meters wide.

Catalan pastry chef Mark Suares called this creation the most impressive project among the wedding cakes he has made to date. The giant cake was decorated with thousands of handmade sugar-paste flower petals.

The cake was commissioned by a Saudi family

The unusual confection was commissioned by a Saudi family for a palace-style wedding ceremony. Suares initially spent nearly one and a half months developing the cake’s concept. He then worked for another four months to bring it to life.

The pastry chef, who usually works alone, was forced to seek help from colleagues, their family members, friends and acquaintances because of the project’s enormous scale.

A total of more than 33,000 individual flower petals were used to decorate the cake. The fact that each decoration was made by hand demonstrates just how labor-intensive the work was.

Not just a cake, but a work of architecture

This enormous creation was displayed at the famous Palais Garnier in Paris for the wedding of a Saudi couple. The newlyweds asked not to have their identities disclosed.

According to Suares, the couple wanted a composition resembling an architectural structure—a memorial dedicated to the wedding ceremony and the famous venue—rather than a cake with a conventional appearance.

Interestingly, just 0.1 percent of the 500-kilogram structure is actual cake. Most of it consists of painstakingly handmade sugar paste and white chocolate.

Thus, this unusual wedding cake became not merely a confection, but a true work of art combining pastry craftsmanship, architectural design and thousands of hours of manual labor.

ParisMark SuaresPalais Garnier
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