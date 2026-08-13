New Tianwan NPP Unit Commissioned Through Russia-China Cooperation

·31·Technology
New Tianwan NPP Unit Commissioned Through Russia-China Cooperation

Specialists from Russia’s Rosatom state corporation have begun a key stage at Unit 7 of China’s Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant. Ixbt.com reports that on August 12, the official loading of the reactor with the first fuel assemblies began after approval was obtained from China’s regulator. reports Ixbt.com

The specialists plan to load a total of 163 fuel assemblies into the reactor. Once this stage is completed successfully, plant personnel will gradually bring the unit to minimum controllable power. This process will enable testing of all reactor control and protection systems, as well as its main neutron-physics characteristics.

Stages of Grid Connection

After the tests are completed successfully, the power unit will undergo its next stage — power startup — and be connected to China’s unified power grid. The unit’s output will then be increased gradually until it reaches the project’s full 100% capacity. This will make a significant contribution to the region’s stable electricity supply.

Units 7 and 8, being built as part of this major project, are based on a bilateral Russia-China agreement signed in 2018. The project предусматривает the use of modern and safe VVER-1200 reactors. Construction began at the site in May 2021, while Russia has fully assumed responsibility for supplying the equipment required for the nuclear island and carrying out the design work.

Tianwan NPP currently has four operating VVER-1000 power units built under a Russian design. The addition of the new units will further strengthen strategic energy cooperation between the two countries.

RosatomTianwan NPPChinaVVER-1200Nuclear Energy
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