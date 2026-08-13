Etihad news: Dribbling maestro signs new deal with Manchester City

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Etihad news: Dribbling maestro signs new deal with Manchester City

English club «Manchester City» have officially announced that they have extended the contract of Belgium international Jérémy Doku, one of the team’s key and most dangerous wingers. The Manchester club’s press service announced the news on social media.

The new contract with the 24-year-old Belgian talent runs until mid-2031 .

22 goal contributions: Doku’s numbers at City

Jérémy Doku has represented «Manchester City» since 2023. Last season, he became one of the most active and productive players in Pep Guardiola’s team:

  • Appearances: 47 matches in all competitions;

  • Goals: 8;

  • Assists: 14.

Thanks to his pace and ability to beat opposing defenders with ease, Doku has established himself as an integral part of the «Citizens’» attack.

From Anderlecht to the Etihad: A career timeline

Jérémy Doku began his professional football career at Belgian club «Anderlecht» in 2018.

  • In 2020, he moved to French side «Rennes», where he made 75 appearances and scored 10 goals.

  • In August 2023, «Manchester City» paid «Rennes» €65 million for the Belgian winger.

According to the renowned Transfermarkt portal, the 24-year-old’s current market value stands at €75 million .

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Manchester CityJérémy DokuPep GuardiolaAnderlechtRennes
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