Famous Robot Announces Wedding in Dubai

A humanoid robot known in Dubai for its entertaining and unique social media videos Bo Sunayda unexpectedly announced its wedding. The announcement sparked great interest among social media users.

The wedding announcement was posted on the robot’s official social media page, along with several photos from the ceremony. The photos showed Bo Sunayda holding a wedding ceremony with another robot— Moza —

However, the company behind the robot emphasized that the event was not a real marriage. The ceremony was not registered as a legal or religious marriage, but was instead specially created content for social media.

How did the robot become famous?

Bo Sunayda was developed by the SS Lootah Group, with its foundation tracing back to the Unitree G1 humanoid robot, which was originally created for research and educational purposes.

The robot has recently become widely popular on social media, attracting the attention of many users through various videos. It showcases the national culture, customs and traditions of the UAE.

Bo Sunayda also takes part in various public events, demonstrating the blend of modern robotics and local culture.

As a result, the staged “wedding” with Moza became distinctive content that attracted more attention than usual on social media.