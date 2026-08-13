Woman loses hand after alligator attack in Florida

·35·World
Woman loses hand after alligator attack in Florida

A woman was seriously injured in an alligator attack while swimming in the U.S. state of Florida. Her right hand had to be amputated after the incident.

The incident occurred in the Silver River in Marion County. The woman was swimming with a group when she encountered an alligator. Witnesses said she tried to fend off the animal with a paddle used for paddleboarding to save her life. However, the alligator lunged at her and dragged her underwater.

People in nearby boats heard the woman’s screams and rushed to help. After some time, the alligator released her. A tourniquet was then applied to her injured arm with a rope to control the bleeding, and she was taken to a nearby boat landing.

Emergency medical workers took her from the boat and transported her to a local hospital. Doctors provided emergency treatment to stabilize her condition. However, they later decided to amputate her right hand. She was subsequently sent home, and her condition was reported to be improving.

Alligator searched for and captured

After the incident, officials temporarily banned boating and swimming on the Silver River. Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began searching for the alligator responsible for the attack.

On August 8, a male alligator measuring approximately 9 feet 8 inches, or nearly 3 meters, was reported captured. It was relocated to a secure area. The river was then reopened to boats and swimmers.

Experts warn that alligators may be found in various bodies of water across all 67 counties in Florida. Residents and tourists have therefore been advised to strictly follow safety rules.

These include swimming only in designated areas and during daylight hours in waters where alligators are present, keeping pets away from the water’s edge, and never feeding wild alligators.

FloridaSilver RiverMarionFlorida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
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