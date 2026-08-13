Jose Mourinho: The Real Work Starts Next Week

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Jose Mourinho: The Real Work Starts Next Week

Real Madrid secured a narrow victory over Deportivo in a pre-season friendly. According to Goal.com, head coach Jose Mourinho warned his players after the match that serious tests are approaching and stressed that the real work begins next week. Goal.com reports .

Despite the difficult match at the Riazor Stadium, Los Blancos won the Trofeo Teresa Herrera for the tenth time in their history. The club triumphed in the traditional tournament for the first time since 2013 and extended their unbeaten run in pre-season. According to the head coach, the match was close to a competitive fixture because the opponent is a serious team aiming to return to La Liga.

Tactical Tests and Physical Workloads

Brahim Diaz’s only goal, scored just before half-time, decided the match. In an interview with Real Madrid TV, Jose Mourinho said the game was a perfect simulation of the difficult matches in the Spanish league. He noted that the team gained valuable experience breaking through the opponent’s compact defensive lines and won without expending too much energy.

The former Chelsea and Inter manager is paying special attention to maintaining his players’ fitness and avoiding excessive workloads. For that reason, the starting midfielders were replaced at half-time. Federico Valverde and Arda Guler, in particular, played only 45 minutes.

La Liga Matches Ahead

Mourinho stressed that pre-season friendlies are not only about winning, but also about testing different tactical systems and rotating the squad. The five players remaining at the Valdebebas training ground are also expected to rejoin the main group soon.

Like Paris Saint-Germain and other top clubs, Real Madrid are working to reach optimal form before the new season. The Portuguese coach’s disciplined approach should ensure that the team are perfectly prepared for the start of La Liga.

Jose MourinhoReal MadridLa LigaFootballBrahim Diaz
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