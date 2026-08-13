«Real Madrid» club wins its first trophy of 2026

·0·Sport
«Real Madrid» club wins its first trophy of 2026

Spain’s «Real Madrid» club won its first trophy of 2026 in a friendly and tournament match held ahead of the new season. Madrid secured a narrow 1:0 victory over «Deportivo» to claim the legendary Tereza Errera Cup.

The only goal that brought success to the «royal club» was scored by Brayim Dias. Notably, the assist was provided by the team’s goalkeeper, Andrey Lunin.

Weighing more than 40 kilograms: Two players had to lift the trophy

The Tereza Errera Cup is considered one of the most unusual and unique trophies in the world of football. The trophy is named after a famous Spanish philanthropist who lived in the XVIII century and is notable for its record-breaking size and weight.

Since the trophy weighs more than 40 kilograms, two Madrid players had to carry it onto the pitch together after the final whistle.

A photo with Peres and the trophy’s status

After the victory, «Real Madrid» players posed for a commemorative photo around the giant trophy together with club president Florentino Peres.

For reference, the Tereza Errera Cup is a traditional pre-season competition and is not among the official UYEFA or La Liga trophies. Nevertheless, this victory will undoubtedly give the Madrid giants a psychological boost and high spirits ahead of the new season.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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