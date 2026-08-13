Why Did Kerim Alajbegovic Choose Juventus’ Project Over Chelsea’s?

·3·Sport
Why Did Kerim Alajbegovic Choose Juventus’ Project Over Chelsea’s?

Bosnian youngster Kerim Alajbegovic has explained in detail why he chose to continue his career in Italy’s Serie A rather than the English Premier League, and why he opted for the Turin club. According to Goal.com, the player, who had attracted interest from several of Europe’s top clubs, ultimately preferred to join the Old Lady. Goal.com reports .

Known for his impressive performances in the RB Salzburg system, Alajbegovic had become one of the most sought-after young talents in the transfer market. Although clubs such as Milan, Roma and Napoli showed interest, Chelsea initially appeared to have won the transfer race. However, last-minute changes and Juventus’ swift action completely altered the situation.

The Turin club’s appeal and Pjanic’s influence

In an interview with Tuttosport, the young footballer admitted that it was impossible to turn down the Turin club’s offer. According to him, when one of the greatest clubs in the world comes calling, there is no need to think twice. It was also noted that his compatriot Miralem Pjanic had a major influence on his decision, having previously played for Juventus and retained warm memories of the club.

Despite Chelsea’s financially attractive offer, Alajbegovic was looking for a project that could offer clear guarantees regarding his development and regular first-team football. At this point, the head coach’s tactical approach and methods for working with young players played a decisive role.

Luciano Spalletti’s demands and Del Piero’s recognition

The footballer particularly praised the intensity of training and the coach’s pursuit of perfection. Our compatriot said he was learning something new in every session about passing accuracy, movement and positioning, stressing that this step was important for his professional development.

It was also a great honour for Alajbegovic that Italian football legend Alessandro Del Piero called him a “true talent”. He noted that such warm words from the legend placed even greater responsibility on him and reminded him that a long road still lay ahead.

JuventusChelseaKerim AlajbegovicSerie ATransfers
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