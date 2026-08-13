Xiaomi Is Preparing a New Foldable-Screen Smartphone

As the flexible-screen device segment continues to develop rapidly worldwide, Xiaomi is working on an innovative new type of gadget. The first images of the front panel of the brand’s first large-format foldable smartphone have appeared online. The device is notable because it is being designed to compete with products from market leaders Huawei and Samsung. Ixbt.com reports .

New Format and Key Technical Features

According to ixbt.com, the new Xiaomi smartphone will have a form factor similar to Huawei and Samsung’s tablet-foldable models. Initial information suggests that the device’s internal display will have an aspect ratio of approximately 4:3. Experts say this ratio is convenient for working with text, browsing the internet and consuming multimedia content.

The leaked images show that the unfolded screen has a diagonal of approximately 7.6 inches. This puts it in the compact-tablet category. A dedicated cutout for the front camera can also be seen in the upper-right corner of the internal display.

Differences From Competitors

Xiaomi’s engineers have taken a distinctive approach to the design. Although the device’s corners resemble those of Huawei, its main competitor, Xiaomi has chosen to make the screen corners noticeably more rounded. The screenshots clearly show that the corner radii are considerably larger.

Xiaomi is currently keeping the official specifications and launch date of this promising smartphone secret. Nevertheless, the leaked information has already generated significant interest in the technology world and suggests that the foldable-phone market will become an even more competitive arena.